India vs Australia: ‘One of those days where everything came off,’ Pat Cummins on Australia’s bowling performance

Australian bowler Pat Cummins reacts after dismissing Indian captain Virat Kohli (L) for 4 runs on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 19, 2020.

Australia pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood put on a terrific bowling performance on Day 3 of the first Test against India to turn the game in their favour. Both pacers picked four wickets each as India were left reeling at 36/9. Mohammed Shami was injured and was retired out as India set up an easy target of 90 runs for the hosts to chase. Australia chased down the total comfortably with eight wickets in hand, as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Speaking to Channel 7, Cummins expressed surprise over Australia’s bowling performance and said that all the plans worked for the bowlers.

“We thought if we could get them out for 200 today, have a bit of a bat, we’d stay in the game,” Cummins said after claiming 4-21 to go with his three first innings wickets. “But for that to happen in the first hour, amazing.

“It was just one of those days where everything came off, everything we tried worked,” said the top ranked test bowler. We found in the first innings there was actually a lot of bounce, so to hit the stumps it almost felt like it had to be a half volley.

“But when we got into our work we were able to get up there a bit fuller, make the batters make decisions, make it harder to leave the ball and fortunately it all came off today,” he added.

“Last year in Headingley first innings, we had a similar day out. Today and then are by far the best I’ve seen us bowl. At one stage he (Hazlewood) told Starcy, ‘I’m going to try and keep my wickets above my runs here’, so he was cheeky there towards the end,” Cummins signed off.