India vs Australia: Pandya flaunts his superfit physique as KL Rahul shares Team India’s practice video - WATCH

India’s newly appointed limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul is gearing up upcoming ODI series against Australia. After having a terrific IPL 2020 season with the bat, Rahul is sweating it out in the nets in Sydney with other members of Team India.

While the team is getting in the groove ahead of the tour opener on November 27, Rahul shared a video from the training session on his social media profile. The players could be seen working hard under the watchful eyes of the support staff.

Virat Kohli’s deputy looked in full action while Hardik Pandya was seen flaunting his great physique. “Loving the group training sessions. Had been too long since we all did that,” Rahul captioned the video.

Here’s the video:

Rahul is expected to be a vital cog in India’s batting line-up in the upcoming ODIs and T20Is against Australia. He was the leading run-scorer – 670 runs – in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League and bagged the Orange Cap. His consistency with the bat earned him a spot in all the three formats.

Earlier this year, Rahul was phenomenal in New Zealand when India whitewashed the Kiwis 5-0 in the T20Is. He also performed well in the ODI series which India lost 0-3. In the upcoming ODI series against Australia, he is likely to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan. Whereas in T20Is, he could be paired with in-form Mayank Agwarwal.

India’s tour of Australia begins with 3 ODIs followed by as many T20Is. The last leg of the tour will be the 4-match Test series which will commence from December 17 in Adelaide.