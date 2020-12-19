India vs Australia: ‘Played two days of good cricket and then lost it in an hour,’ Virat Kohli says Adelaide Test loss ‘really hurts’

Indian captain Virat Kohli is seen following Australias victory on day 3 of the first test match between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia, December 19, 2020. AAP Image/Dave Hunt via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. AUSTRALIA OUT. NEW ZEALAND OUT (via REUTERS)

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday expressed disappointment after his team lost the first Test in Adelaide against Australia. The visitors had done well at the close of Day 2 to take a lead of 62 runs with 9 wickets in hand. It seemed like India would put a challenging total on the board for the Aussies to chase. But with pacers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins picking eight wickets each in the first session, Australia bounced back in the match to pick up an eight-wicket win.

India suffered a batting collapse, losing 8 wickets for 27 runs and posted their lowest total in a Test innings of 36/9. Speaking after the match, Kohli said that the Adelaide Test loss really hurts.

Also read: India’s most shameful performance’: Parthiv Patel says ‘there is no excuse’ for posting 36 in a Test innings

“It’s very hard to put those feeling into words. We had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived. And then just collapsed. Played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. Really hurts,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Probably didn’t have enough intent in the batting today. It’s something that needs to be reflected and learnt from. Bowlers bowled similar kind of areas in the first innings as well, but then our mindset was to get runs.

Also read: ‘My dosa claimed six wickets today’ - India’s lowest Test score of 36 sets Twitter on fire

“There were some good balls. But I don’t think it did anything drastic. Just the atmosphere was created where runs were difficult to come by. I think it was a combination of both - lack of intent, and bowlers bowling in good areas. Obviously you want to be committed to the team’s cause.

“Confident the boys going forward will reflect on this and come up with a better result on Boxing Day,” Kohli signed off.

The two teams will meet again in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.