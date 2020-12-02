Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / ‘Playing for Australia more important than playing in IPL’: Shane Warne slams Australia for resting Pat Cummins ‘after two games’

‘Playing for Australia more important than playing in IPL’: Shane Warne slams Australia for resting Pat Cummins ‘after two games’

India vs Australia: Australia rested fast bowler Pat Cummins from the 3rd ODI against India - as the hosts had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 11:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Shane Warne and Pat Cummins. (File)

Fast bowler Pat Cummins was rested from the 3rd ODI with Australia having an unassailable 2-0 lead against India in the three- match ODI series. Cummins was a major part of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ franchise in the Indian Premier League and hence, it was deemed that he might need a bit of rest before the Test series. But the decision to rest the seamer has left Australia legend Shane Warne and he questioned whether IPL is more important for players than playing for Australia.

“Pat Cummins and the resting, I’m a little bit disappointed,” Warne said on Fox Cricket.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live

“I know it is a big summer that we have and it is pretty jam-packed, but I don’t think Australian players should be resting after two games.

“Why are they resting? Is it because they played IPL? So they are allowed to go and play all these games in the IPL and then they need a rest because they have been playing in IPL.



Also read: Kohli joins ODI’s exclusive 12000-run club, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 17-year-old record

“Surely playing for Australia is more important than playing in the IPL. So I would say you should choose. Either miss the IPL or you cannot miss games because you need a break coming off an IPL for an Australian game.

“It is a One Day International for Australia and you need a rest to get through the summer after two games,” Warne signed off.

Meanwhile, India won the toss and elect to bat against Australia in Canberra,

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi-Noida border closed due to farmers’ protest
Dec 02, 2020 10:48 IST
Let’s make Delhi pollution free, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Dec 02, 2020 11:25 IST
As ‘Dilli Chalo’ protests enter day 7, Rahul Gandhi fires ‘suit-boot’ jibe at Centre
Dec 02, 2020 10:47 IST
36,604 new Covid-19 cases take India’s tally to nearly 9.5 million
Dec 02, 2020 09:42 IST

latest news

Taiwan to issue new passport starting Jan 11, 2021
Dec 02, 2020 11:22 IST
Let’s make Delhi pollution free, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Dec 02, 2020 11:25 IST
3rd ODI, Live: India in trouble as Kohli departs
Dec 02, 2020 11:38 IST
Cyclone Burevi to cross Tamil Nadu coast on Friday: All you need to know
Dec 02, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.