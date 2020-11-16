Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: R Ashwin bowls to Ajinkya Rahane at nets in ‘Kangaroo land’ - WATCH

India vs Australia: R Ashwin bowls to Ajinkya Rahane at nets in ‘Kangaroo land’ - WATCH

India vs Australia: But the conversations in the media has not put a stop to the training sessions and India off-spinner R Ashwin shared a video on his Instagram, in which he bowled to Ajinkya Rahane at the nets.

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 13:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

R Ashwin bowls to Ajinkya Rahane at nets. (File)

The Indian cricket team have already started their training sessions in Australia ahead of the series Down Under. The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will take on Australia in 3 ODIs, 3 T20Is and 4 Tests with the first ODI set to take place in Sydney on November 27th in Sydney. A lot has already been spoken about injuries suffered by some Indian players during the IPL, and players getting frustrated inside bio-bubble.

In the past week, there has also been a lot of chatter on Kohli taking a paternity leave after the first Test, and if India would be able to compete in his absence.

Also read: Tim Paine in self-isolation after cluster of COVID-19 cases in South Australia

But the conversations in the media has not put a stop to the training sessions and India off-spinner R Ashwin shared a video on his Instagram, in which he bowled to Ajinkya Rahane at the nets.

Rahane defended the delivery but he was clearly deceived by the speed on the ball. He got the bottom edge of his bat on the ball, and the ball, instead of going ahead, went backwards.



 

“Right arm over !! Kangaroo land! #backatitagain,” Ashwin captioned his post.

Meanwhile, Australia’s cricket series against India has been cast into uncertainty again after a coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide, where the first test is scheduled to be played next month.

Players from Western Australia and Tasmania states who recently returned home from domestic games in Adelaide were ordered into home isolation on Monday when their provincial governments closed borders to South Australia.

(With AP inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Round 2 of Malabar war games tomorrow. It represents a tectonic shift
Nov 16, 2020 13:26 IST
No lockdown in Delhi even as Covid-19 cases go up, says Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 16, 2020 14:07 IST
Supreme Court hears plea seeking notice to Andhra CM for remarks against apex court judge
Nov 16, 2020 12:46 IST
‘Modi govt strongly opposes those who throttle freedom of press’: Amit Shah
Nov 16, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens as snowfall, rains abate for now, few vehicles ply
Nov 16, 2020 14:03 IST
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja proves to be fashion world’s ‘knight in shining armour’
Nov 16, 2020 14:01 IST
Media persons played important role in educating people, mitigating impact of Covid-19: Kovind
Nov 16, 2020 13:58 IST
Americans across party lines, regions embrace marijuana
Nov 16, 2020 13:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.