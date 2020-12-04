India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of remainder of T20I series; Shardul Thakur named replacement

India's Ravindra Jadeja, third left, has a trainer tend to his leg during a break in batting against Australia during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Dec 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) (AP)

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series against Australia after sustaining a concussion in the first match in Canberra on Friday. In a press release, the BCCI announced that Jadeja will no longer be a part of the squad for the remaining two T20Is.

“Ravindra Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on 4th December 2020,” the BCCI press release said.

“The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series,” the release further added.

The BCCI further announced fast bowler Shardul Thakur as his replacement in the India squad. “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Shardul Thakur to India’s T20I squad,” the release said.

Jadeja was struck on the helmet by Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc during the final over of India’s innings. The left-handed batsman did not return to take the field as leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was named as his concussion substitute. Chahal picked up 3 wickets for 25 runs as he helped India to a 11-run win in the first T20I.

Jadeja’s knock of 44*runs set up the victory for India as the visitors were struggling at 116/5 when Hardik Pandya was dismissed. Jadeja’s cavelier knock took India to a competitive total of 161/7 in 20 overs.

India have a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The two teams will play the 2nd T20I in Sydney on Sunday.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur