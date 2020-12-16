Sections
India vs Australia: 'Right now, Virat is our captain,' Ajinkya Rahane on Kohli's paternity leave

Ajinkya Rahane was asked about leading the Indian troops in Virat Kohli’s absence during a virtual press conference ahead of the first Test, and he said that he is focusing on the Adelaide Test at the moment.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 07:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ajinkya Rahane of India and Virat Kohli of India (Getty Images)

The high-voltage Test series between India and Australia will kick off from Thursday with the day-night Test in Adelaide. It will be the first time the Indian team will be playing an overseas pink-ball Test and fans are eager to see how Virat Kohli & co. performs amid tough conditions.

The India team performed brilliantly in the warm-up game in the absence of Kohli against the Australia-A team, igniting hopes among fans that the contest in Adelaide could be closer than what people expect it to be.

Australia are also facing questions over their team set-up as David Warner has been ruled out from the first Test due to groin injury and young Will Pucosvki may miss out too due to concussion-related issues. But for India, there is one major question in front of them in the four-match Test series, can they cope without Virat Kohli?

Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane’s great captaincy test



The first Test in Adelaide will be the only match in the four-Test series for Kohli as he has been granted paternity leave and would be flying back home for the birth of his first child after the match. Ajinkya Rahane is expected to take the captaincy role after Kohli’s departure from the 2nd Test, but cricket pundits believe that it would be a tough challenge for India to win the series in Kohli’s absence.



“I believe in staying in the moment,” Rahane said.

“Right now, Virat is our captain ... it’s about me giving my best in this test. and helping Virat out. After that, we’ll discuss our plan,” he added.

India had lifted the prestigious Border-Gavaskar trophy the last time they had travelled to Australia in 2018/19 but Tim Paine-led Australian team would be hoping to seek their revenge this time around.

