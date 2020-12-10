Sections
India vs Australia: Shane Warne names his Australia XI for first Test against India

India vs Australia: In a recent interaction on Fox Cricket, Australia spin legend Shane Warne explained that he would go for either Cameron Green or Matthew Wade depending on different situations.

Dec 10, 2020

The groin injury to left-handed Australia opener David Warner has put the hosts on the backfoot ahead of the first Test against India which begins from December 17th in Adelaide. The Day-Night Test between the two teams will be the only game of the longest format series in which India captain Virat Kohli will be playing. Kohli has been granted maternity leave so he would be returning home to India after first Test.

For Australia, Warner has been ruled out - and young Will Pucovski suffered a blow to the helmet in the practice match - and he is likely to miss the first Test due to concussion-related issues. Because of this, Australia are in a spot of bother as they are forced to think of an opening duo from the players available.

In a recent interaction on Fox Cricket, Australia spin legend Shane Warne explained that he would go for either Cameron Green or Matthew Wade depending on different situations.

“I would d love to get Cameron Green in the side but I reckon I’d have a look at the pitch first, If they feel like they want a few extra overs with the pink ball then I’d get Green in,” Warne said.

“He’s in such good form, I’d like to see him play but if not then I’d like to see him debut when it’s a bit easier than under lights with the pink ball and I’d pick Matthew Wade,” he added.

Shane Warne’s Australia XI:

Tim Paine (c/wk), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins (VC), Matthew Wade/Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Will Pucovski/Marcus Harris, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

