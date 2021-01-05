India vs Australia: ‘Shows desperation’ - Deep Dasgupta explains why David Warner’s return in 3rd Test is ‘great sign for India’

Australia had suffered a major blow ahead of the Test series against India. The opening batsman David Warner had suffered a groin injury during the 2nd ODI in December, and it ruled the left-handed batsman out of the first two Tests. With young Will Pucovski too suffering a concussion after getting hit on the head during the practice game, and Joe Burns continuing to be inconsistent at the top, Australia missed Warner’s presence at the top.

The hosts’ batting line-up struggled at MCG against a depleted Indian bowling line-up that was missing two key players - Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. India won the 2nd Test to level the series, and now the series is levelled at 1-1.

Ahead of the 3rd Test, Aussie coach Justin Langer has hinted that Warner is likely to return to action in Sydney. While Warner is a major threat for even the best bowling oppositions in the world, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that his inclusion might be a ‘desperation’ move from the Aussies.

“David Warner coming in, I think that’s a great sign for Team India because that shows the desperation of the Australian side. Warner has already mentioned that he can’t lunge, and if you have a groin injury it will be difficult to get on the front foot,” Dasgupta said on Sports Today.

“I think it will be comparatively easier for bowlers to plan against David Warner with his injury because you know there will be certain movements he will be restricted with,” Dasgupta further said.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, too, agreed with Dasgupta and said that spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja can trouble injured Warner.

“When you see someone who is not able to move his feet properly because of the injury that he’s got, and if you’re not 100 per cent fit then I think the first thing he has to do is to survive against Indian seamers with their swing and movement off the wicket,” Ojha told Sports Today.

“Ashwin and Jadeja then have to make sure to make him step forward and stretch with every ball that they bowl because that’s where the weakness is. When a batsman of his stature is not comfortable in a certain area, it becomes a straightforward thing for the bowlers... you attack him on his weakness,” he added.

The 3rd Test between India and Australia begins on Thursday.