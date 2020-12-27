Sections
India vs Australia: Shubman Gill becomes third-highest run-scorer on Test debut for India in Australia

Shubman Gill hit eight boundaries during his stay at the crease, handing India control after an early dismissal of Agarwal for a duck on Day 1.

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 10:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Shubman Gill bats during play on day two of the Boxing Day Test at MCG (AP)

Indian opener Shubman Gill notched a unique feat at his Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The 21-year-old showcased a fearless batting against the Aussies and scored 45 runs off 65 deliveries on the second day of the Boxing Day Test, before getting dismissed by Pat Cummins.

Gill altered the record books with his innings as he became the third-highest run-scorer on Test debut for India in Australia. His opening partner, Mayank Agarwal stands on top of the list who scored 76 on debut Down Under in 2018. Former Indian cricketer Dattu Phadkar is second, who had scored 51 runs on his debut in Sydney in December 1947.

Gill was preferred over Prithvi Shaw for the Melbourne Test following latter’s dismal batting show in Adelaide. The Punjab batsman hit eight boundaries during his stay at the crease, handing India control after an early dismissal of Agarwal for a duck on Day 1.

The youngster had his luck favouring him as he was dropped twice during his stint at the crease. Gill got a reprieve on 4 when he was dropped by Marnus Labuschagne at slip on the first day of the play. Later, Australian skipper Tim Paine put down a routine catch behind the stumps when the debutant was batting on 28.

Gill missed out on his maiden half-century but stitched a 61-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara before walking back to the dressing room.

Earlier, India lost two wickets in as many overs to Cummins as Australia grabbed early honours on the second day. Resuming on 36 for 1 on Sunday, India started cautiously before losing both their overnight batsmen in the space of 11 balls to reach 90 for three at lunch. Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane then completed a fine half-century as India reached 189 for 5 at tea.

