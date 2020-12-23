Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja spend long hours in nets, in line to be picked for 2nd Test in Melbourne

India vs Australia: Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja spend long hours in nets, in line to be picked for 2nd Test in Melbourne

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja spent long hours in the nets, suggesting that they might be in the scheme of things for the Boxing Day Test match. Gill, yet to make his Test debut, looked in fine touch against the seamers and appears to be replacing Prithvi Shaw as Mayank Agarwal’s partner.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Shubman Gill batting in the nets ahead of the India vs Australia 2nd Test (BCCI)

With Virat Kohli already back in India for the birth of his first child and Mohammed Shami out of the series with a fractured wrist, multiple changes are expected in the Indian playing for the second Test against Australia in Melbourne starting Saturday. Apart from the two forced changes, there can be a few others too after India’s dismal batting performance in the second innings in the first Test going by the net sessions on Wednesday.

India recorded their lowest ever Test total – 36 – in the second innings in Adelaide to lose the first Test by 8 wickets despite having their noses in front for the first two days. The intensity levels in practice session were high with stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and Ravi Shastri keeping a close eye on the proceedings.

Also Read | Steve Smith names ‘two quality bowlers’ as Shami’s replacement

Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja spent long hours in the nets, suggesting that they might be in the scheme of things for the Boxing Day Test match. Gill, yet to make his Test debut, looked in fine touch against the seamers and appears to be replacing Prithvi Shaw as Mayank Agarwal’s partner.

 



Shaw, whose technique against the in-coming delivery was exposed in both innings of the day-night Test, was also spotted in the nets with batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Jadeja meanwhile, bowled an hour-long spell to confirm his fitness. The all-rounder had missed the final two T20Is and the first Test due to a concussion and a hamstring injury suffered during the first T20I.

 

After seeing R Ashwin’s performance in the first Test – he picked up 4 wickets on Day 2 of the pink ball Test – India might lean towards fielding two spinners in the second Test. The possibility of a five-bowler attack also cannot be ruled out with either Mohammed Siraj or Navdeep Saini getting his Test cap in place of the injured Mohammed Shami.

If India does play both Jadeja, Ashwin and three seamers, then Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari could bat a spot higher and Rishabh Pant could come in place of Wriddhiman Saha purely because of his batting skills.

The fact that both Jadeja and Pant will provide different angles for the Australian bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc is also on the Indian Team management’s mind.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
by Rhythma Kaul
Chaudhray Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19; negative certificate mandatory, not more than 50% spectators allowed
by hindustantimes.com
Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
IndiGo recovering from Covid-19 ‘carnage’, may rehire employees
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Tokyo Olympics name Hiroshi Sasaki director for ceremonies
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.