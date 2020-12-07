India vs Australia: ‘Smith called out to me but it was too late’, Wade explains the confusion during his run out in 2nd T20I

Australia’s stand-in skipper Matthew Wade played a terrific knock in the 2nd T20I against India on Sunday. He came to open the innings and provided a rollicking start to the innings. His fiery 58-run knock off just 32 balls set the tone for Australia’s batting. But his decorated innings came to a comic end, scripted by his Indian counterpart – Virat Kohli.

Wade was run out after India skipper Virat Kohli dropped a sitter during the second T20I. Talking about the dismissal, Wade said he deserved to be dismissed at that point.

“I saw Virat fumble the first time but then I didn’t see the ball coming out the second time, I thought he must have caught him ... once I saw the second one go in, I started to walk off. Smith actually called out to me but it was too late. I should have been out anyway,” he said.

Australia have lost the first two T20Is to concede the three-match series. Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed two sixes in the last over to hand the hosts a six-wicket loss in their last outing.

“When you lose two T20Is, you review and India are a terrific T20 side, they have just come off the IPL as well, really locked into that format, so we were beaten by a better team,” Wade said.

Wade’s run-out incident

The incident happened in the 8th over when Wade edged a delivery off the bowling of Washington Sundar. It went up in the air and went straight to Kohli. Everyone, including Wade himself, assumed that it was the end of the Aussie skipper’s innings. But it wasn’t the case.

Kohli dropped a sitter. Luckily, he found that Wade was out of the crease. Meanwhile, he quickly gathered the ball and threw it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul to affect the run-out.

