India vs Australia: Steve Smith’s wife shares video of him shadow batting in hotel room - WATCH

Steve Smith, the Test batsman, is a colossus of the modern game. No one has batted with more consistency and hunger than the former Australian captain. Smith might not be the most elegant and gifted batsman to have played the game but he is effective at what he does.

His unwavering faith in his methods and ability to grind it out in the most difficult of situations has made him a legend of the game already. So, when he failed to fire in three consecutive innings against India in the ongoing Test series, it was a matter of worry for not the just the Australian team but for the man himself.

He though looks to have hit a semblance of form on a docile SCG track as he remained unbeaten on the rain-hit day 1 of the third Test on 31 off 64 deliveries. Smith and Labuschagne took Australia to 166/2 at stumps.

As Smith was fighting to get back to form, his wife Dani Willis put up a video of him as an Instagram Story, in which Smith can be seen shadow batting in his room. The story had the caption, “Like a kid on Christmas Eve”. The video was uploaded on their Instagram account bt FoxCricket with the caption, “We must protect him at all costs”.

Smith had shown an insatiable hunger for runs in Test cricket since returning from his year long ban in 2019, which he faced due to his involvement in the ball-tampering controversy in South Africa, which led to him losing his captaincy.

His dedication to his vocation is undoubted and Smith’s willow needs to belt out the runs if Australia are to get the better of this talented Indian side, who have shown great fight despite facing a truck load of injury related issues and also missing captain Virat Kohli, who is back home on paternity leave.