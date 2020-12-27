India vs Australia: ‘Suddenly Shubman Gill’s hands came in front of my eyes,’ Ravindra Jadeja narrates how he avoided collision with debutant

On Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, the touring team avoided what could have proved to be serious injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill as both nearly collided with each other in an attempt to catch the ball. The incident took place in the 13th over of Australia’s innings. Opening batsman Matthew Wade came down the wicket to R Ashwin and top-edged the off-spinner in the air.

As the ball kept coming down, Jadeja at mid-wicket and Gill at mid-on attempted to take the catch. With both fielders converging and coming perilously close to each other, it was Jadeja who stole the fielding honours and avoided what could have been a nasty thump with Gill. Prior to the start of play on Day 2, Jadeja revealed how he prevented him and the debutant from a possible collision.

“Didn’t know Shubman was also running for the ball, suddenly his hands came in front of my eyes and I was like oops,” Jadeja said in an interview aired on Sony Sports Network. “I asked why were you running for the ball? he said he didn’t hear my call as he was a bit tensed as he is making his debut. As a batsman, he is very calm, has a good technique. He was a bit nervous at the beginning and then settled down.”

Thankfully, there was no harm done to either player, because as it turned out, Jadeja and Gill would go to produce important performance for India. Gill looked like a million bucks while he batted, remaining not out on 28 when stumps were drawn. The youngster, making his Test debut eventually scored 45 off 65 balls with eight fours before edging Pat Cummins to Tim Paine.

Later as the Indian innings progressed, Jadeja provided to be a vital partner for captain Ajinkya Rahane as the two added an unbeaten 104-run partnership for India’s sixth wicket. Stand-in captain Rahane was the star of the day, hitting a 12th Test ton, but Jadeja deserves equal credit for providing his captain able support as the all-rounder’s batting stocks continue to show upward movement on the graph.