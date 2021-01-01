Sections
India vs Australia: T Natarajan replaces injured Umesh Yadav in India squad

India vs Australia: T Natarajan replaces injured Umesh Yadav in India squad

Left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan has been added to India’s Test squad for the remaining two matches against Australia, the BCCI confirmed.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of T Natarajan (BCCI)

Left-arm fast bowler T Natarajan has been added to India’s Test squad for the remaining two matches against Australia, the BCCI confirmed on Friday. Umesh sustained a calf injury while bowling during the second Test in Adelaide and was subsequently ruled out. The fast bowler had bowled only 3.3 overs in the second innings before being taken off the field.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named T Natarajan as Yadav’s replacement,” BCCI said in a release. “Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Shardul Thakur was added to the Test squad as Mohd. Shami’s replacement after the senior fast bowler suffered a hairline fracture in his right forearm. Both Shami and Umesh Yadav will head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further rehabilitation of their injuries.”

More to follow...

