Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘That lbw was a strange one, umpire said nothing can be done’, Virat Kohli opens up on Wade review that caused confusion

India vs Australia: ‘That lbw was a strange one, umpire said nothing can be done’, Virat Kohli opens up on Wade review that caused confusion

The incident happened in the 11th over when Wade was trapped on the pads by a Natarajan delivery that straightened after pitching.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 12:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Virat Kohli inn conversation with umpires during the Matthew Wade’s DRS incident (Twitter)

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade could have been dismissed if India hadn’t missed out on a perfect DRS call. As a result, the Australian stumper added 30 more runs to his name and scripted Australia’s 13-run in the third and the final T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

The 30 extra runs that Australian keeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored after a lucky reprieve due to a delayed DRS call by the Indian team turned out to be decisive and skipper Virat Kohli termed the late reaction as “unacceptable”.

“That LBW was a strange one, we were still discussing that if ball was going down leg side and decided to go for the review but umpire said nothing can be done. We decided to go for the review but the umpire said they have already shown the replay on the screen,” Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

ALSO READ | Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket



“I had a chat with Rod (Tucker, the umpire) and said: ‘what do we do in this situation’ and he said ‘nothing can be done. It’s a mistake from TV’,” he further added.



The incident happened in the 11th over when Wade was trapped on the pads by a Natarajan delivery that straightened after pitching. While the umpire ruled it not out, the Indian team, after some deliberations, decided to appeal and the umpire signaled for DRS.

ALSO READ | ‘Despite losing series, I couldn’t be any happier for this guy’: David Warner shares heart-warming Instagram post for India cricketer

But Wade objected stating that the stipulated 15 seconds for taking a review were over for the Indian team and the decision of allowing the DRS was overturned.

“I thought from the management perspective, a message has to be passed that this can’t be done at the highest level because in a very important game, it can be very costly. It was a little bit of a miss from the TV guys upstairs and I am sure it won’t be repeated. No one wants to be in a situation where you lose out on a very important moment in the game” Kohli said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP leads Congress in Rajasthan panchayat polls, dubs it verdict on Gehlot govt
Dec 09, 2020 12:48 IST
Will consider written proposal only on repeal of farm laws: Farmers’ leader
Dec 09, 2020 12:28 IST
Drivers, gardeners were directors in Kochhar companies. They didn’t know
Dec 09, 2020 12:02 IST
Centre-farm unions meeting cancelled, farmers say will discuss after draft proposal
Dec 09, 2020 11:25 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin cries as she talks about Aly Goni
Dec 09, 2020 12:43 IST
UP may soon allow private institutes to use 14 airstrips for training pilots, technicians
Dec 09, 2020 12:43 IST
Winter wardrobe ft. Esha Gupta: Here’s how the actor manages to stay cosy
Dec 09, 2020 12:41 IST
Virender Sehwag claims Glenn Maxwell plays IPL ‘only for enjoyment’
Dec 09, 2020 12:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.