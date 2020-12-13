Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘The pair is already ready’, Aakash Chopra names Indian bowlers who can rock a ‘weak’ Australian top-order

India vs Australia: ‘The pair is already ready’, Aakash Chopra names Indian bowlers who can rock a ‘weak’ Australian top-order

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that the current Indian bowling attack is lethal enough to trouble the Australian top order.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 14:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were the two Indian pacers who exposed a volatile Australian team in the 2018-19 series Down Under. The duo would be hoping to replicate their performance in the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia that begins from December 17 in Adelaide.

There are several factors that differentiate the current and last Test series played between India and Australia. Firstly, there is a pink-ball to be played and secondly, Ishant Sharma won’t be there to support Bumrah and Shami with his swings. But more importantly Australia have the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne who were not part of the Australia side last time around.

However, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that the current Indian bowling attack is lethal enough to trouble the Australian top order.

Responding to a fan’s question on India’s bowling, Chopra said, “There is Bumrah and Shami and whichever third pacer plays will also be good, whether it is Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj.”



“As they say, fast bowlers, hunt in pairs. So, your pair is already ready. There is no tension there, till the time Bumrah and Shami are there, I feel we will have the ability to rock the top order,” he added.

The Aussies are currently with the opening conundrum ever since David Warner ruled out of the pink-ball Test with a groin injury. Chopra opined that the absence of their regular opener would make Australia look weak against the tourists.

“And let’s be fair, Warner is not there and Joe Burns is also doing 50-50. Will Pucovski has also got a blow to his head and he was also going 50-50. So, I feel their top order was anyway becoming a little weak. If you get one or two wickets with the new ball, then you can expose their middle order even more,” said Chopra.

“So, I think the Indian fast-bowling attack and the spinner also will be fine. Our bowling attack with the new ball in the first 40-45 overs, no problem, we will take wickets,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pawar sought amendment to farm law for farmers’ benefit: Sanjay Raut
by Swapnil Rawal |Edited by Abhinav Sahay
China wants India to accept the new normal on LAC and move on
by Shishir Gupta
Indian defence forces to stock weapons, ammo for 15-day intense war
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Justice Vandana Kasrekar of Madhya Pradesh HC passes away
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni

latest news

‘The pair is already ready’: Chopra heaps praise on Indian bowlers
by hindustantimes.com
Mouni Roy shows how to slay at a winter wedding in tie-dye drape saree
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Shilpa’s son Viaan sneakily eats candy cane while decorating Christmas tree
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘Soul-stirring and heavenly’: Lucky Ali’s impromptu gig at Goa strikes a chord with netizens
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.