India vs Australia: ‘The science is not clear’, Aussie expert opens up on seriousness of Puckovski’s concussion

Photo of Australian batsman Will Pucovski after getting hit on the helmet during practice match against India A (Twitter)

Question still looms over the availability of Will Puckovski as an injury-stricken Australian side gears face India in the first Test on December 17 in Adelaide. However, former Australia team doctor Peter Brukner believes that the rookie opener could make his Test debut in the day-night Test if he is free of concussion symptoms by Friday.

Puckovski, who was in contention for the opening spot in the first Test, was hit on the helmet by pacer Kartik Tyagi during the warm-up game between India A and Australia A. He was retired hurt as he began to experience mild concussion symptoms.

It was the ninth occasion in his short career when Puckovski suffered a concussion. Brukner said that there are concerns over his concussions which are occurring with less force.

“The concern is that with each concussion maybe less force is required. It’s a little bit easier, if you like, to develop a concussion,” Brukner was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

“That’s one concern and the other is the great unknown: Is there any accumulated damage from recurrent concussions (in cricket)? The science is not clear on that really. If you were a park cricketer, you’d say ‘retire mate’. But it’s his livelihood and his career. It’s a tough one,” he added.

Brukner also mentioned that if Pucovski doesn’t feel like getting back to normal he would be in trouble for the first Test.

The last update on Pucovski’s condition was provided on Wednesday by Cricket Australia (CA). John Orchard, CA’s chief medical officer stated that he was still experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ .

“He [Pucovski] is in good spirits and has been communicating and interacting regularly with teammates and staff. Will remain with the Australia A squad in Sydney where we will continue to monitor his progress,” Orchard said.

“The race against the clock is now on for Pucovski, who is widely expected to replace David Warner at the top of Australia’s order for the first Test, starting next Thursday,” he added.