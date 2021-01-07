Sections
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: 'They forced India to think defensive for first time,' Ajay Jadeja lauds Aussies' 'change of approach'

India vs Australia: ‘They forced India to think defensive for first time,’ Ajay Jadeja lauds Aussies’ ‘change of approach’

India vs Australia: Speaking on Sony Sports Network, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja applauded the attacking approach of Australia’s batsmen and said that they forced the Indian bowlers to go on the defense for the first time in this series.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sydney: Indian players walk from the field at the end of play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. AP/PTI(AP01_07_2021_000084B) (AP)

It was a hard day in Sydney for the Indian bowlers on Day 1 of the 3rd Test against Australia. Facing off against an Aussie side that had David Warner and Will Pucovski opening the innings, the India fast bowlers started off well, getting rid of the experienced Warner early on. But Pucovski and Marnus Labushcagne led the counter-attack and put the Indian bowlers on the backfoot.

The young opener registered a half century on debut before beign dismissed by Navdeep Saini for 62. But Steve Smith ensured that the Aussies’ do not lose any more wickets in the day as he stitched a solid 60-run partnership with Labuschagne to close the day’s play. Australia reached 166/2 on Day 1.

Also read: India vs Australia: BCCI formally writes to CA on relaxation of Brisbane hard quarantine

Speaking on Sony Sports Network, former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja applauded the attacking approach of Australia’s batsmen and said that they forced the Indian bowlers to go on the defense for the first time in this series.

“Australia I think came back strongly after losing that Test match (Boxing Day Test). There was a change of approach as well. They were looking to attack and they were getting Indians to think beyond just taking wickets and where they are going to start defending,” Jadeja said.

Also read: ‘Misbah-ul-Haq won’t get a coaching job in a school,’ says former Pak pacer Aaqib Javed

“So a strike-bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin (gets hit for) one boundary and the short leg goes off. They have forced Indians to think defensive for the first time,” he added.

“You have got to give credit to the groundsman. It is a different wicket from the first couple of games that we saw. There was a lot more help (for the bowlers) in the first two games, particularly Day 1 and Day 2 where there was moisture for spin and the seam movement. There was hardly anything for the bowlers (today),” Jadeja further said.

