India vs Australia: ‘They have bowled terrifically well,’ Matthew Wade names India’s two ‘difficult’ bowlers

That India have been able to level the series owes primarily to an all-round effort in Melbourne last week. But judging by their performances in the series so far, it is evident that currently, India’s bowling line-up looks far more formidable than their batting. It is no secret that India’s batting, especially overseas, at times leaves a lot to be desired, but the bowling is such that the attack is capable of taking 20 wickets in a Test match.

How else do you explain what transpired at the MCG? Even without Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, two of India’s finest Test bowlers of the current generation, the team bounced back to dismiss Australia for 195 and 200 in the two innings. Mohammed Siraj had a dream debut claiming five wickets in the match.

However, in all the discussion led by India’s fast bowlers, credit should also go to their spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, whom Australia opener Matthew Wade reckons are a tough spin duo to face. Ashwin has claimed 10 wickets in two games, including that of the dangerous pair of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Wade informed that even though the off-spinner has been able to see the back of Smith twice in the series, not much should be read into it.

“I think they have bowled terrifically well, especially in Melbourne there was more spin and bounce, we did not expect it to come into play as it did, we did not adapt quick enough to that wicket,” he responded to a query from ANI.

“Steve has played against Ashwin plenty of times before this, Smith has been successful over here and I am sure he will be fine, no problems at all. Ashwin and Jadeja are a difficult spin duo, they are very consistent and we need to find a way, that’s the nature of the beast.”

Of his position in Australia’s line-up Wade seemed to be at ease, saying he is enjoying his role as an opener. Wade has played most of his cricket batting in the middle order for Tasmania and the national team, but was called up to open in the absence of David Warner in the first two Tests. However, given the return of Will Pucovski in the squad and Warner’s impending return, where does that leave the wicketkeeper batsman?

“I have really enjoyed batting as an opener, I did not know what to expect going into the pink-ball Test, it’s not that different, you have to be cautious early, moving forward if the selectors want me to do this role, then I am comfortable doing it now,” he said.

“Will Pucovski has come back to the squad, I don’t know right now where I will bat, whether I play or not, who knows. I will prepare for where I have been batting, if I slide down the order, then also I am comfortable.

“Justin (Langer) spoke to me, asking me if I was comfortable in opening the batting, I thought it as an opportunity to be a versatile player and bat anywhere ranging from the number one spot to number seven, I saw it as a positive opportunity. My spot has been speculated for ten years now, and I am used to it now.”