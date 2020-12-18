India vs Australia: ‘They’ve underestimated him and how good he is,’ Ricky Ponting points out Australia’s mistake on Day 2 of Adelaide Test

Australia’s batting left a lot to be desired with after they were bowled out for 191, to hand India a first-innings lead of 53 on Day 2 of the first Test in Adelaide. Jasprit Bumrah provided India the first breakthrough, and then another wicket to send back Australia’s openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns with the score reading 29/2, but from there, it was off-spinner R Ashwin, who took over.

Ashwin took 4/55 and returned the best figures by an Indian bowler on the day. Ashwin accounted for the wickets of the dangerous Steve Smith, Travis Head, debutant Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon later on in the innings. This is Ashwin’s best Test returns for an innings in Australia and it was well appreciated by former Australia captain Ricky Ponting.

“Batsmen have looked to be quite aggressive against Ashwin. I think they’ve just underestimated Ashwin and how good he is. They’ve looked to score their runs from him, and it’s been their undoing,” Ponting said on Channel7.

Ashwin was in the middle of a terrific bowling spell. He kept Smith quiet for the most part of his innings before having him nick to first slip. He then triggered a soft dismissal of Head, whom Ashwin dismissed out caught and bowled. The pick of the wickets of Green, who tried to pull Ashwin but was taken spectacularly by Virat Kohli at mid-wicket.

Australia were reduced to 117 for 7 before a rear-guard effort from captain Tim Paine narrowed down what could have been a daunting first-innings lead. Paine remained unbeaten on 73 and put on some vital runs with the tail with Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood combining to score 33 runs between them. Besides Ashwin, Umesh (3/40) and Bumrah (2/52) combined to share five wickets.

In their second innings, India were 9/1 at stumps with Cummins dismissing Prithvi Shaw early before Bumrah came out as nightwatchman and with Mayank Agarwal, ensured his team did not cop another blow before the end of the day.