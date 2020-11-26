Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Timing them to perfection’,Virat Kohli’s energetic net practice ahead of 1st ODI - WATCH

India vs Australia: ‘Timing them to perfection’,Virat Kohli’s energetic net practice ahead of 1st ODI - WATCH

The video of the Kohli’s net practice was shared on the official social media handles of the BCCI. He could be seen playing both the grounded and lofted shots.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:53 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian captain Virat Kohli at net practice in Australia (Twitter)

Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out in the nets a day before the ODI series opener against Australia in Sydney. The Indian captain looked in fine flow as he timed almost every ball to perfection.

The video of the Kohli’s net practice was shared on the official social media handles of the BCCI. He could be seen playing both the grounded and lofted shots. The Indian skipper worked on playing shots on both the backfoot and front foot.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI

“Timing them to perfection! #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli getting batting ready ahead of the first ODI against Australia,” BCCI tweeted.

Here’s the video:





Earlier on Thursday, Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch praised Kohli, stating that the latter doesn’t have too many weak points in his technique and is one of the best ODI players. Finch and Kohli had shared RCB dressing room in the recently-concluded IPL 2020.



“He doesn’t have too many, to be honest. If you look at his record it’s second to none. His records are remarkable. I think what we need to keep in mind is we have to keep looking at ways to get him out because if go away from this you could miss the trip,” Finch said in a virtual press conference.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Probably the best one-day player of all time,’ Australia captain Aaron Finch’s remarkable praise for Virat Kohli

India and Australia are scheduled to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest, beginning from December 17 in Adelaide.

Kohli would be playing just one Test and then he would return home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 17:13 IST
Amarinder Singh fires latest jab at Khattar over farmers’ agitation
Nov 26, 2020 17:16 IST
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Nov 26, 2020 13:17 IST
Protesting farmers face water cannons, push through Haryana barricades
Nov 26, 2020 17:28 IST

latest news

Delhi schools won’t reopen till there is a vaccine, says health minister Satyendar Jain
Nov 26, 2020 17:35 IST
Putin opens Covid-19 drug plant as Russia reports daily record for cases
Nov 26, 2020 17:28 IST
Sreesanth set to play in KCA President’s Cup T20 post seven-year-ban
Nov 26, 2020 17:28 IST
HTLS Day 3: Live session with defence minister Rajnath Singh shortly
Nov 26, 2020 17:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.