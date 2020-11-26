India vs Australia: ‘Timing them to perfection’,Virat Kohli’s energetic net practice ahead of 1st ODI - WATCH

Virat Kohli was seen sweating it out in the nets a day before the ODI series opener against Australia in Sydney. The Indian captain looked in fine flow as he timed almost every ball to perfection.

The video of the Kohli’s net practice was shared on the official social media handles of the BCCI. He could be seen playing both the grounded and lofted shots. The Indian skipper worked on playing shots on both the backfoot and front foot.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Soft quarantine over, Indian team checks into new hotel on eve of first ODI

“Timing them to perfection! #TeamIndia skipper @imVkohli getting batting ready ahead of the first ODI against Australia,” BCCI tweeted.

Here’s the video:

Earlier on Thursday, Australia’s limited-overs captain Aaron Finch praised Kohli, stating that the latter doesn’t have too many weak points in his technique and is one of the best ODI players. Finch and Kohli had shared RCB dressing room in the recently-concluded IPL 2020.

“He doesn’t have too many, to be honest. If you look at his record it’s second to none. His records are remarkable. I think what we need to keep in mind is we have to keep looking at ways to get him out because if go away from this you could miss the trip,” Finch said in a virtual press conference.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Probably the best one-day player of all time,’ Australia captain Aaron Finch’s remarkable praise for Virat Kohli

India and Australia are scheduled to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first ODI will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest, beginning from December 17 in Adelaide.

Kohli would be playing just one Test and then he would return home after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI.