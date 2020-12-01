Sections
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli 23 runs away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s massive record

India vs Australia: In the 3rd ODI, Virat Kohli will have a chance to surpass India legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to reach 12,000 run-mark in the ODIs.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 11:24 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India's Virat Kohli reaches out to hit the ball during the one day international cricket match between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (AP)

India captain Virat Kohli will be on the verge of achieving a huge milestone when he steps out to bat in the 3rd ODI against Australia on Wednesday in Canberra. The Indian team has already lost the series with the Aaron Finch-led Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Kohli played a scintillating 89-run innings in the 2nd ODI during India’s 390-run chase. But a great catch from Moises Henriques ended his stay as India lost the match by 51 runs.

But the visitors will have a chance to pick up a consolation win and avoid the clean sweep in the 3rd ODI in Canberra. In the match, Kohli will have a chance to surpass India legend Sachin Tendulkar to become the fastest player to reach 12,000 run-mark in the ODIs.

Kohli is just 23 runs away from reaching the 12,000 ODI-run mark. If he manages to do so, he would reach the mark in his 251st ODI, and 242nd innings. In comparison, it took Tendulkar 309 matches and 300 innings to reach the mark.

Overall, Kohli will be the sixth player in the list, only after Australia’s Ricky Ponting, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara, Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya, and Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene.

Kohli will also be on the verge of equalling Sachin’s record of most ODI hundreds by an Indian player against Australia. If Kohli makes a ton, it will be his 9th ODI hundred against the Aussies.

