India vs Australia: ‘Virat Kohli is an exception,’ Michael Hussey explains the reason behind India’s batting implosion in Adelaide

Former Australia batsman Michael Hussey has weighed in on India’s abysmal performance with the bat on Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide, where the team was skittled for 36 – their lowest Test total of all time, saying the reason behind the failure of India’s batting is their lack of footwork. Hussey, who played 79 Tests, 185 ODIs and 38 T20Is, reckons good footwork is the essence of batting on Australia’s challenging and bouncy surfaces and without it, it is certain the batting won’t click.

Also Read | ‘He put the team on the backfoot,’ Adam Gilchrist identifies a major worry for India

India were 188/3 in their first innings before Australia claimed the remaining seven wickets for 56 runs, bowling India out for 244 in their first innings. In the second, with India already acquiring a first-innings lead of 53, the team had a chance to extend it and set Australia a daunting total with three days remaining, but fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins had other plans and brought the Indian batting down to its knees.

Also Read | ‘This batting line-up is weaker’, Ramiz Raja points out India’s lack of ‘positive intent’ against Aussies in Adelaide

Hussey said not getting the foot forward seems to be an issue with most Indian batsmen and unless they rectify it, scoring runs in Australia can be extremely tough.

“Indian batsmen in general don’t like to get that big stride in forward, which sometimes you need to do on Australian pitches. They were sort of getting the half stride forwards. Virat Kohli is probably the exception; he is someone who is very confident with his footwork,” Hussey said on ESPNCricinfo. “But when the bowlers are getting the ball a lot fuller, and there is not a lot of footwork from the Indian batsmen, that’s where lies the opportunity to get a lot of nicks and that’s what happened.”

Also Read | ‘His presence will be a huge boost to the Indian team’: Dilip Vengsarkar wants BCCI to ‘rush’ Rahul Dravid to Australia

Hussey added that the key to succeed in Australian conditions is for the batsmen to give themselves time initially, get the fee of the wicket, the swing and the pace, which did not seem to be the case with India’s batsmen in Adelaide.

“In Australian conditions, when the pitches are liveliest, your first 15-20 balls are the most difficult. Once you get through that, then you feel like you can start scoring some runs. But negotiating those first 15-20 balls can be very difficult and if your footwork is not quite right, you’re going to find yourself walking back,” Hussey said.