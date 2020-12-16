Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on the cusp of huge captaincy landmark in Adelaide Test

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli on the cusp of huge captaincy landmark in Adelaide Test

Ind vs Aus: His record as captain in Australia is quite balanced as he has won two matches, lost two and drawn two. He recorded victories at Adelaide and Melbourne on the last tour while lost the match at Perth.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 20:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

India's captain Virat Kohli catches the ball during a training session in Adelaide on December 15, 2020, ahead of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India. (AFP)

India’s Test series win in Australia two years ago was not just a landmark moment for Indian cricket but it was a huge moment for Virat Kohli as captain of the team. Not only did he become the first Indian captain to guide his team to a series win in Australia, he was also the first Asian captain to win a series down under.

Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have never won a series in Australia till date and that talks a lot about the fortress that Australia is. When India take the field in Adelaide on Thursday for the first Test match of this series, Kohli will be looking to become the first Asian captain to win more than 2 Test matches in Australia.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s a very, very special moment, want to be there at any cost,’ Virat Kohli to Steve Smith on taking paternity leave

He would have had four Test matches to reach this huge landmark but since he is returning home for the birth of his first child after the Adelaide Test, Kohli will thus have just one shot at this record.



His record as captain in Australia is quite balanced as he has won two matches, lost two and drawn two. He recorded victories at Adelaide and Melbourne on the last tour while lost the match at Perth.

He was the stand-in-captain in the Adelaide Test in 2014 when his twin centuries almost took India to victory but eventually the team fell short. He captained the team in the Sydney Test of the same series after MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket and that match was drawn.

Kohli would want to win the day-night Test match at Adelaide to give his team a head start in the series. Ajinkya Rahane will take over as captain after Kohli returns home.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Indian farm widows join protests against agriculture reforms
by Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
US brands Vietnam, Switzerland as currency manipulators
by Associated Press | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Parents meet minister Bachhu Kadu after schools in Pune stop online teaching
by Namrata Devikar
Social welfare department has set up 1,000-bed student hostel at Yerawada
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.