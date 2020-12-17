India vs Australia: Virat Kohli run out after horrible mix up with Ajinkya Rahane - WATCH

India were handed a big blow in the final session of Day 1 of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday as a terrible mix up between Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli saw the India captain getting run out. Kohli was on 74 and looked set for what could have been his first century of the year 2020 before a poor judgment from Rahane sold Kohli down at the other end.

Rahane and Kohli had batted with fine grit and determination after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara’s wicket. The run out occurred on the final ball of the 77th over. The two batsmen had added 88 runs for the fourth wicket before Rahane played a ball from off-spinner Nathan Lyon to Cameron Green at mid-off. Rahane said yes, and Kohli took off, but with the Indian batsman almost midway through the pitch, Rahane retracted, leaving Kohli high and dry. Green collected the ball, threw it back to Lyon, who took off the bails.

Rahane realised his mistake and apologised to his captain, who surprisingly, remained quiet, albeit gutted and walked off dejected. As numbers have it, Adelaide is Kohli’s hunting ground – he has three Test centuries at the venue and he tonight looked set for a fine hundred. In hindsight, the blow was a crucial one for India as they team lost their way after Kohli’s dismissal.

Rahane looked rattled after Kohli’s dismissal and was dismissed not too long after, out LBW to Mitchell Starc for 41. Rahane’s dismissal was followed by Vihari’s wicket, out LBW to Josh Hazlewood. Australia made the most of the second new ball to reduce India to 206/6 in the 84th over.