Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Wanted to put Ashwin under pressure’, says Steve Smith after returning to form in Sydney Test

India vs Australia: ‘Wanted to put Ashwin under pressure’, says Steve Smith after returning to form in Sydney Test

After the end of day’s play, Smith said he was looking to put senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin under pressure after being at the receiving end of the India off-spinner’s guile in the first two Tests.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 15:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Photo of Australian batsman Steve Smith (R) and Indian spinner R Ashwin (L) during the 3rd Test at SCG (Twitter)

Australian batsman Steve Smith looked in a comfortable space while batting on the opening day of the third Test against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Unlike his previous innings, Smith went out with all his guns blazing against the Indian attack after Aussie captain Tim Paine opted to bat.

Smith walked out to bat after debutant opener Will Pucovski fell for 62. He returned unbeaten on 31 as the hosts were comfortable 166 for 2 at stumps of a rain-marred day.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Since his debut, he’s dropped more catches than any other keeper in the world,’ Ricky Ponting unimpressed with Rishabh Pant

After the end of day’s play, Smith said he was looking to put senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin under pressure after being at the receiving end of the India off-spinner’s guile in the first two Tests.

“I’m good, nice to spend a bit of time out there, nice to stitch in a partnership with Marnus. I wanted to put him (Ashwin) under a little bit of pressure which I haven’t done this series,” Smith said.



Smith looked utterly determined while facing the Indian batsmen at the SCG. He managed to break the streak of low scores in the first two Tests of the four-match series.

“I was just trying to hold the grip a bit tighter, I’ve been struggling, so I was getting into good positions today. I was good to get a couple of boundaries early. Marnus played well, hopefully we go along well tomorrow,” Smith added.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: ‘Get a start, lock yourself in and make sure you score big runs,’ Ricky Ponting on SCG pitch

Smith and Labuschagne (67*) have so far added 60 runs for the third wicket to help Australia regain momentum after getting defeated by 8-wickets in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. This was after debutant Will Pucovski made 62 on debut to break the shackles for the under-fire side.

(With PTI Inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Kejriwal urges Centre to extend ban on UK flights
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Madhya Pradesh governor approves ordinance to regulate inter-faith marriages
by Ranjan
US Congress certifies Joe Biden, Kamala Harris victory in US elections
by Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Kerala Speaker and customs face off in gold smuggling case
by Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Centre finalises vaccine transport module ahead of second nationwide dry run
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Demand for Chinese goods is so strong there’s a container shortage 
by Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
upGrad records 100 percent growth since start of fiscal year
‘Just remembered my father’: Siraj on why he became emotional at SCG
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.