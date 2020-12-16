India vs Australia:‘Wasn’t right thing to do‘,Kohli on Indian fans booing Steve Smith during World Cup 2019 match

Ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith had a friendly conversation. It was an informal session were the two stalwarts asked each other a few questions and exchanged their thoughts.

Meanwhile, Smith asked Kohli about his gesture at the 2019 World Cup in England when the Indian skipper asked the crowd not to boo Smith. In reply, Kohli said he just acted instinctively and urged the crowd to stop that act.

“I feel like in life nothing can be that permanent that you carry it on for life. People make mistakes and they learn from it and I felt like it’s not fair to target an individual personally, that’s what I felt at that moment,” said Kohli during the conversation.

“Instinctively, I told them not to boo you because you were fielding there (on the boundary) for quite a bit. As much as you play against each other there’s a human side to things as well and at the end of the day we’re here chatting now, we do have a chat a few times during the IPL as well.

“Yes, you’re competitive on the field but you don’t want to go nasty as such. Long term you do realise the importance of things from a larger perspective and I felt that wasn’t right to do that at that moment,” Kohli added.

The indent happened during the World Cup 2019 India vs Australia fixture at The Oval in London. The crowd started booing Smith who was fielding at the boundary line. Kohli, who was batting at the moment, went to ask a a section of Indian fans to stop booing the former Aussie skipper.

After the match, the Indian captain apologized to Smith on the behalf of the Indian fans. For his gesture, Kohli won the Spirit of the Cricket award at the ICC award earlier in January this year.