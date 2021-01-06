India vs Australia: ‘We’re not annoyed, know what’s important’, says Ajinkya Rahane on quarantine controversy

India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane opened up on the ongoing ‘quarantine controversy’ on Wednesday. He stated that the Indian team is not at all annoyed with the bio-secure protocols and focusing on the upcoming encounter at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which begins on Thursday.

During the pre-match virtual press conference, Rahane conceded that it was ‘challenging’ to be confined when life outside their five-star facility in Sydney seems to be ‘normal’.

“We are not at all annoyed but yes there are some challenges in quarantine as life in Sydney is completely normal. We are not at all annoyed and we know what’s our priority here,” clarified Rahane while answering a series of questions ahead of the third test.

Players can’t be faulted for feeling a bit jaded considering they have been in Australia for the past seven weeks moving from one bubble to another. However, the stand-in skipper said the new normal needs to be embraced.

“We all are prepared and we want to play some good cricket. We know that life in Sydney is normal but players are stuck in their rooms which is okay. We know how to handle it and we are prepared for any kind of situation. It’s about being in the moment and playing some good cricket,” said Rahane.

“First thing first, we are not complaining on anything and we are just focused on the game. Just want to start well,” he added.

Rahane, while sidestepping on unconfirmed series pull-out threats, made it clear that the focus is on the Test match starting tomorrow at the SCG.

“We as players are just focusing on this Test match and management, they will take the decision. For us, it’s all about giving our best on the field. Test match is starting tomorrow and we want to do well as a team and win the Test match,” Rahane further said.

(With PTI Inputs)