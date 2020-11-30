Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘We were ineffective with the ball,’ Virat Kohli disappointed with bowling efforts after ODI series loss

India vs Australia: ‘We were ineffective with the ball,’ Virat Kohli disappointed with bowling efforts after ODI series loss

India vs Australia: After the defeat, Kohli admitted that his team was outplayed by the Aaron Finch-led team and also expressed concerns about the team’s bowling performance.

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 09:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Cricket - Second One Day International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - November 29, 2020 India's Virat Kohli in action REUTERS/Loren Elliott (REUTERS)

India suffered a 51-run loss to Australia in the 2nd ODI in Sydney on Sunday. The result meant that the Virat Kohli-led side had lost the ODI series with Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India put on a decent batting performance scoring 338/9 in 50 overs, but the target of 390 in front of them proved to be too huge to chase down.

After the defeat, Kohli admitted that his team was outplayed by the Aaron Finch-led team and also expressed concerns about the team’s bowling performance.

“They have outplayed us. We were ineffective with the ball, and didn’t hit the areas. They have a strong batting line-up, they know the conditions and the angles well,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“The chase felt steep, and one or two wickets would take the RRR up so we had to keep hitting. They took the chances that they created in the field, which was the difference,” he added.



“Hardik felt okay to bowl. Initially just thought of trying for a couple of overs but he felt good and bowled a couple more. And he gave away a bit of a bowling plan with his off-cutters (smiles), but credit to them, they used the dimensions well.

“Even Rahul or Shreyas, if they carried on, it could’ve gotten us across the line with Hardik to come.

Kohli also said that Australia were better on the field - taking some good catches to help them on the way to win. “Me and KL (Rahul) were talking if we stick around till 40-41 (overs), even 100 in last 10 overs with Hardik to come, it was game on, that was the game plan but the two catches that they hung on to were the defying moments,” he signed off.

India will play Australia in the 3rd ODI on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sleeping in tractors, bathing by the roadside, women farmers say they’ve come prepared
Nov 29, 2020 23:38 IST
LIVE: 6,388 new Covid-19 cases and 196 related deaths in Mexico
Nov 30, 2020 07:46 IST
PM Modi to visit Varanasi, will launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project
Nov 30, 2020 08:23 IST
Protesting farmers threaten to block highways connecting Delhi
Nov 30, 2020 06:16 IST

latest news

Dolphins spotted along Mumbai coast earlier than usual this year
Nov 30, 2020 09:06 IST
Pet lover in Coimbatore designs wheelchair for disabled dog
Nov 30, 2020 09:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi to launch Varanasi-Prayagraj highway project today and all the latest news
Nov 30, 2020 09:00 IST
Decided to defeat BJP who cheated us, will support Mamata: GJM’s Roshan Giri
Nov 30, 2020 08:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.