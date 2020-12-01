India vs Australia: ‘When he plays for Australia, he becomes max while in IPL he is mini’: Aakash Chopra says Indian bowlers need to play with Glenn Maxwell’s ego

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell took the Indian attack to the cleaners in the first two ODIs in Sydney. After a horrific IPL 2020 season in UAE, Maxwell returned into form and showcased his class on home soil. He notched up two back-to-back half-centuries, scoring 108 runs with the help of 7 sixes and 9 boundaries.

So far, the Indian bowlers found it difficult to get the better of Maxwell early in the innings. Ahead of the third and the final ODI in Canberra, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Australian all-rounder can be tackled if the visitors play with his psyche.

In his YouTube video, Chopra pointed out Maxwell’s unorthodox batting stance, suggesting that the Indian quicks must target him with bouncers and Yorkers, and play with his ego.

“The IPL story is normally not the story of international cricket, when it is about Glenn Maxwell. In the IPL he seems to be struggling but when he plays for Australia, he becomes max while in the IPL he is mini. The way Glenn Maxwell stands at the crease; he seems like a woodcutter. He is only looking to hit on the leg side and not concerned about the off side at all,” said Chopra in his video.

“His [Maxwell’s] problem is nose and toes. So, you should employ a fast bowler at the start and bowl him at his toes and then his nose or vice versa. You need play with his ego because he is an egoistic player,” Chopra added.

Chopra further stated that the bowlers shouldn’t be bowling conventional lengths to Maxwell and try to dismiss him right from the outset.

“If you bowl a bouncer, he will go after it. If you bowl a yorker, he would remove his feet and play. And when you try all that, you can get him out. So, better you shouldn’t do length bowling , rather try to get him out right from the outset,” said Chopra.

Aakash Chopra also had a piece of advice for the spinners to contain Maxwell. He said, “Spinners need to bowl wider and slower to Maxwell, making him hit over the covers. He will not be able to play the reverse sweep as well as he won’t get the strength on the shot,” said Chopra.

India will face Australia in the third and the final ODI in Canberra on Wednesday.