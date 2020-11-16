India vs Australia: Will Kohli’s absence favour Australia? Pat Cummins answers

Virat Kohli’s absence in the last three Tests against Australia has become a huge point of discussion in the cricketing circle. The Indian captain has been granted a paternity leave for the birth of his first child. He will be returning home after the conclusion of first Test in Adelaide.

While several experts have opined that his unavailability will benefit the Aussies, pacer Pat Cummins has a slightly different opinion.

The Australian quick, who has been appointed as the vice-captain in the limited-overs series against India, feels that Kohli not playing the last three tests ‘might make a bit of a difference’ but it won’t be a deciding factor in the rubber.

“To be honest, we haven’t spoken too much about it. I saw the announcement in the media. To be honest, as a captain, obviously he’ll be missed but the Indian cricket side always finds some incredible batsman, who outside the team, is just waiting for an opportunity, so maybe that new opportunity will be the beginning of someone else’s career,” Cummins said in an interaction with The Hindu.

“It might make a bit of a difference. I am not sure it’s gonna be a deciding factor in the series but to be honest, us players haven’t spoken too much about it,” he added.

Cummins agreed to the fact that the Aussies have to make ‘amends’ as they look to regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. He said that the current Australian side is ‘better equipped’ than the one that lost to India two years ago.

“We have got a lot to prove. India played really well here a couple of years ago. We as an Aussie cricket team, and as long as I have grown up watching them play, pride ourselves on winning at home, especially Test matches. So, to lose that one, I feel like we have to make amends this summer,” Cummins said.

“If I look back at that series, obviously Smith and Warner (are back) but obviously you’ve got Marnus (Labuschagne) who now is one of the best batters in the world. Hopefully we’re better equipped than we were a couple of years ago. But India are much the same. They have got the same line-up, same high-quality players, so it’s gonna be a great series,” he added.

The 4-match Test series will begin on December 17. The first match in Adelaide will be a day-night affair, followed by the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne.