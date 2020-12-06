India vs Australia: ‘Will see what he thinks of it’: Virat Kohli seeks feedback over his scoop shot, AB de Villiers replies

Indian captain Virat Kohli playing the scoop shot against Australia in the 2nd T20I in Sydney (Twitter)

Captain Virat Kohli made a sweet cameo with the bat on Sunday as India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground. He played a crucial 40-run knock off 24 balls, including 2 sixes and as many boundaries.

While batting against the Aussies, Kohli left the fans stunned with an astonishing scoop shot.

The incident happened in the fifteenth over when Kohli played that shot against Andrew Tye’s bowling. The Indian skipper moved across the stumps to make some room and then he scooped the ball over square leg for a humongous maximum.

Following Kohli’s scintillating act, many users on social media as well as the commentators pointed out how it reminded them of AB de Villiers. During the post-match presentation, the Indian captain said that he would ask Mr 360 himself for the feedback over his scoop shot.

“The scoop over fine-leg was a bit of funny moment, surprised myself there, I will send AB a text tonight and see what he thinks of it,” said Kohli after the conclusion of the second T20I.

Here’s the video:

The video of Kohli’s shot was shared on social media to which AB de Villiers replied a bunch of emojis.

After Kohli’s departure in the 17th over, Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer took the onus of the chase. The duo took the game till the last over and returned victorious, with 2 balls to spare.

Earlier, Australia piled on the misery on Indian bowlers after batting first and posted a total of 194 owing to knocks Matthew Wade (58) and Steve Smith (46). No other Indian bowler except T Natarajan was able to leave and impact in the game and dropping catches didn’t help the visitor’s cause.

India and Australia will now lock horns in the third and final T20I on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.