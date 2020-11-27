India vs Australia: Would be big mistake if Aussies think ‘Kohli is gone home, all we need to do is turn up’ - Ian Chappell

Indian captain Virat Kohli will be returning home to be with his wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child after the first Test which is set to take place in Adelaide starting from December 17th. Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has favoured Ajinkya Rahane to don the captain’s hat in the absence of Kohli for the last 3 Tests of the anticipated 4-match series between India and Australia.

Chappell revealed he was quite impressed with Rahane’s performance during the series decider against Australia in 2017 that was played in India. He also added that Rahane stepped up to take aggressive decisions and it showed in his batting when he was leading the side in the absence of Kohli.

“As far as captaincy is concerned, I saw Ajinkya Rahane captain in one Test match against Australia when Australia were in India a few years back and it was the deciding Test match. And I was very, very impressed with Rahane’s captaincy,” Ian Chappel told Michael Holding in the latter’s YouTube show.

“I thought he was very positive, very aggressive. When the game was in the balance, he always took the aggressive option and he batted well at a time when India were probably going to win anyhow but things had got a little bit shaky. And he came in and took on Pat Cummins and took them home to victory,” he further added.

Ajinkya Rahane has impressively led the Men in Blue in 2 Tests, delivering continuous victories. Chappell mentions that Rahane was at his tactical best in the 2017’s series decider against Australia. Rahane’s 2nd accomplishment as Test captain took form against Afghanistan in the following year.

“At least, they have got a very good replacement captain. And the other thing is if Australia, I don’t think they will do this, if Australia thinks that ‘Kohli is gone home and all we have to do is turn up’, if they think like that, it will be a big mistake. I don’t think they will be complacent,” suggested Chappell.

Rahane will be seen leading India in the Tests that follow the series opener in Adelaide. The series will then move to Melbourne (December 26 to 30), followed by 2 Tests in Sydney (January 7 to 11) and Brisbane (January 15 to 19).