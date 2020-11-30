Sections
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘Wouldn’t mind him being injured for a long time’, KL Rahul jokes on David Warner’s injury

KL Rahul was questioned about Warner’s injury in the post-match virtual presser. In reply, the Indian vice-captain quipped that he would hope Warner doesn’t recover in time

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 12:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KL Rahul jokes on David Warner’s injury (Twitter)

Australian opening batsman David Warner suffered a groin injury on Sunday, during the 2nd ODI against India in Sydney. He hurt himself while fielding in the Indian innings. He grimaced in pain and was escorted out of the field.

Soon he was taken to hospital for mandatory scans. A day later, Cricket Australia confirmed that Warner has been ruled out of the third and the final ODI and the entire T20I rubber as well.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul was questioned about Warner’s injury in the post-match virtual presser. In reply, the Indian vice-captain quipped that he would hope Warner doesn’t recover in time for the third ODI and probably for the rest of the series Down Under.

“We don’t know how bad his injury is. It would be nicer if he gets injured for a long time. One of their main batsmen. It is not nice to wish it for anyone but it would be good for the team. If his injury takes a long time, it would be good for our team,” Rahul said in the presser.



David Warner has been in a sublime form with the bat recently. After a terrific IPL season, Warner played some promising knocks in the first two games against India before getting ruled out. He scored 69 and 83 in the first two ODIs respectively, providing a rollicking start to the innings.

His pairing with Australian skipper Aaron Finch has troubled the Indian visitors so far in the series. The duo has produced 100-plus opening stands in both matches which led the team to huge totals.

As Warner has been ruled, all-rounder D’Arcy Short has been named his replacement in the squad.

After mauling India and taking a unassailable 2-0 in the series, Australia gear up for the third and the final ODI, to be held in Canberra on December 2.

