India vs Australia: Wriddhiman Saha bats at the nets, hints return to fitness - WATCH

Days after sustaining a double hamstring injury in IPL 2020, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has returned in nets in Australia. He played some promising innings for the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the league stage before picking up the injury. However, on Wednesday, Saha was seen sweating it out in the nets.

The 36-year-old has been named in India’s 19-man squad for the Test series against Australia. Saha batted in the nets on Wednesday and had throw downs from the Indian support staff. His batting practice was captured on camera and was shared on the official social media account of the BCCI.

“Look who is batting in the nets today. Hello @Wriddhipops,” wrote the BCCI!”, wrote BCCI.



Saha showcased some terrific piece of batting in the four games he played in IPL 2020. He amassed 214 runs from four games, including 5 maximums and 24 boundaries, at a strike rate of 139.86. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury before the playoffs.

But BCCI chief Saurav Ganguly is confident that the Bengal cricketer will be fit for the four-match Test series against Australia, which begins on December 17 in Adelaide.

“I think people don’t know how the BCCI works. The BCCI trainers, physio and Wriddhi himself know that he has two hamstring issues. Wriddhi is travelling to Australia because he will be fit for Tests. He is not part of the shorter formats,” Ganguly told The Week magazine, dismissing criticism of the board’s handling of player injuries.

And now Saha batting at the nets is a clear hit that the Bengal cricketer is on his way to recovery and will regain his fitness and continue the momentum he left in UAE.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with a day-night match at Adelaide from December 17. India captain Virat Kohli will miss the last three Tests and return home to attend the birth of his first child.