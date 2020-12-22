Sections
India vs Australia: 'You can do that but they can't', Prithvi Shaw posts cryptic message after Adelaide failures

Shaw took to his Instagram profile and posted a cryptic message on his story which read, “If sometimes people demotivates you for something you try to do, that means you can do that but they can’t.”

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 13:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Photo of Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw (Twitter)

Indian batsman Prithvi Shaw is currently going through a rough patch in his recently-started international career. His place in the team for the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia is on the line after his disappointing performance with the bat in Adelaide.

The 21-year-old returned with the scores of 0 and 4 in the opening game of the 4-match series. He also faced the wrath of the fans for dropping a sitter off Marnus Labuschagne in Australia’s first innings.

A couple of days ago, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer tweeted a heart-warming meme to encourage Shaw. Jaffer wrote, “Chin up @PrithviShaw #AUSvIND.”



Before the Test series, Prithvi also struggled in both the practice games as he returned with the socres of 0, 19, 40 and 3 in four innings respectively. However, he was still backed ahead of Shubman Gill for the pink-ball Test.

Shaw has so far played five Tests and scored 339 runs at an average of 42.4. However, his recent form has led to many question marks over his inclusion in the upcoming Boxing Day Test against Australia which starts from December 26 in Melbourne.

There are chances that he may get replaced by Gill who scored a half-century in the second warm-up game against Australia A. The team management will look to fill the gaps after skipper Kohli left on a paternity leave and pacer Mohammed Shami ruled of the series with a fractured arm.

