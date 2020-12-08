Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: ‘You deserve Man of the Series’, Hardik Pandya posts heartfelt tweet for T Natarajan

India vs Australia: ‘You deserve Man of the Series’, Hardik Pandya posts heartfelt tweet for T Natarajan

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was adjudged as the Man of the Series, hailed the bowler as outstanding and lauded his efforts in difficult Australian conditions.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 20:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

India’s white-ball series against Australia witnessed the rise of T Natarajan. The brilliance of this Tamil Nadu paceman powered India to clinch the T20I series 2-1. The left-arm speedster has been outstanding since making his international debut in the third ODI in Canberra. Since then, he has scalped eight wickets in four games across formats.

Natarajan’s on-field heroics garnered applauses from different corners. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was adjudged as the Man of the Series, hailed the bowler as outstanding and lauded his efforts in difficult Australian conditions.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Late DRS call from Virat Kohli against Matthew Wade proves costly for visitors

After the match, Pandya took to his social media accounts and shared a picture with Natarajan, captioning – “Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hard work. You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to team India on the win.”

Here’s the tweet:



 



Speaking to the news agency ANI, Pandya said that he strongly believes in backing people to achieve their dreams and for him, the youngster truly deserved the award.

“I want people to believe in themselves and to achieve anything even if odds are against them. It’s just my way of appreciating his hard work over the years. For me, Natrajan deserves the Man of the Series award. To perform so brilliantly on his debut speaks volumes of his belief and the talent he possesses,” ANI quoted Pandya as saying.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Virat Kohli’s 85 goes in vain as Aussies pick consolation win in Sydney

Besides Pandya, Indian captain Virat Kohli also lauded Natarajan’s contribution in the last four games and hinted his inclusion in the squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup at home next year.

“He looks very composed and is a very hard-working guy and very humble too. I wish him all the best and a left-arm bowler is always an asset on the field and if he can be consistent it will be a great thing for us heading into the world cup next year,” Kohli said in the post-match virtual presser.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST
They did not let me go, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, counters police version on house arrest
Dec 08, 2020 19:57 IST
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Dec 08, 2020 20:10 IST
British foreign secretary begins visit on Dec 16 to focus on trade and security
Dec 08, 2020 18:30 IST

latest news

Apeejay School, Pitampura, organises Annual Appreciation Day with all zeal
Dec 08, 2020 20:43 IST
‘I tried to really spin it up’: Swepson reveals how he tackled Kohli
Dec 08, 2020 20:44 IST
Morocco to use Chinese vaccine to kick off mass Covid-19 vaccinations
Dec 08, 2020 20:42 IST
Children learn more from storytelling than demonstrative activities
Dec 08, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.