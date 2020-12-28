India vs Australia: ‘You’re 25 kilos overweight,’ Matthew Wade sledges Rishabh Pant for constant chattering

It took a while but the chirpings are finally out there. The third day of the second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground saw plenty of verbal duels between players of both teams. Shortly after play started, Tim Paine uttered a few words to Ravindra Jadeja, after India captain Ajinkya Rahane was run out for 112, whereas in the afternoon session, India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Australia opener Matthew Wade kept having a go at each other.

As expected, Pant was pretty chatty through the day’s play, and kept chirping away. But it wasn’t until the end of the 16th over that Wade had enough of him and took a dig at Pant’s build. “You’re 25 kilos overweight. Are you 20 kilos, 25 or 30 kilos overweight?” Wade could be heard saying, which was caught on the stump mic.

Wade even impersonated Pant’s laughter for most part of the session, while facing spinner R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. “You looking at yourself on the big screen again? It’s funny, I’ll give you that. Very funny watching yourself on the screen,” Wade went on.

The afternoon session ended with Wade leaving a widish ball from R Ashwin and coming face to face with Pant, which seemed a bit tension-filled-yet-a bit comical at the same time. At tea, Wade was unbeaten on 27, with Australia’s score reading 65/2. At the interval, Wade was asked what the entire duel was all about.

“He just laughs all the time. He doesn’t really say much, he just always laughs at you. I don’t know what’s so funny, it must be my batting,” Wade explained while speaking to Fox Sports. He was eventually out for 40, his wicket triggering a collapse for Australia which put India on the box seat. Australia ended the day on 133/6, effectively 2/6 as India look to force a result in the first session on Day 4.