India vs England: BCCI announces schedule, Ahmedabad to host Day-Night Test & 5 T20Is, ODIs in Pune, Chennai gets 2 Tests

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the itinerary for England’s tour of India, which will begin with a four-match Test series from February 5th, 2021. The third match of the series will be a day-night affair, which will be hosted in Ahmedabad.

England will also play a five-match T20I series and will conclude the tour with a three-match ODI series. This will be the first major international series played in the country since the Covid-19 breakout. India’s last home series against South Africa was abandoned due to the pandemic.

Keeping the current quarantine situation in mind, the matches will be played in three centres. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai, while Ahmedabad will host the last two Tests and all the five T20 internationals. Pune will host the three ODIs.

ALSO READ | India vs England: D/N Test to be played in Ahmedabad from Feb 24, says Jay Shah

“The much-awaited marquee series will kickstart with a 4-match Test series for Anthony de Mello Trophy, the first of which will be played in Chennai from the 5th of February. Chennai will also host the second Test while the newly built Sardar Patel Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the remaining two Test matches,” BCCI informed through a press release.

“Motera, the largest cricket stadium in the world, boasts of state of the art facilities and a seating capacity of 110,000. It will host India’s second Day-Night Test match at home after the huge success of India’s first-ever pink-ball Test that was played in Kolkata last year.

“Ahmedabad is expected to turn pink when it hosts the third Test on 24th of February under lights. The iconic Test will be followed by the 5-match T20I series, which will also be held in Ahmedabad.

“The last leg of the tour will feature ODIs and all three matches will be held in Pune. The BCCI has restricted the tour to just three venues keeping in mind the current pandemic situation prevailing in the country,” the release added.

Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “The BCCI prioritises health and safety of both teams and will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the tour is held adhering to all safety protocols agreed by the BCCI and ECB medical teams. Both Boards have worked closely to put together an exciting series that promises to provide high octane action between two powerhouses of world cricket. This will be India’s first bilateral series at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the home season will bring back joy to cricket fans.”

Here is the full schedule of the series:

The last time England toured India, the home team had beaten the tourists across all formats.