‘India will be in a good position’: Virender Sehwag reveals when Hardik Pandya is going to be a ‘crucial part of the Test team’

Hardik Pandya has emerged as one of the most crucial players in the Indian team set-up. After a very long period of time, India produced a fast-bowling all-rounder who could consistently deliver the goods, and the team reaped benefits of that in Pandya’s initial years. But Pandya suffered a back injury and had to undergo surgery to rectify that.

It resulted in Pandya’s workload being reduced. Pandya had to stop bowling to ease the pressure on his back as he returned to competitive cricket. But the importance of his all-round abilities was highlighted in the recent ODI series where India missed his services with the ball.

READ | ‘He’s got as good a bouncer as any I’ve seen’: Gavaskar warns concussion-victim Will Pucovski about Indian bowlers

Virat Kohli also lamented the fact that India did not have an all-rounder in the team as Pandya played a pure batsman. He bowled some overs in the ODI series but still, the team has left him out of the Test set-up for now.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag talked about Pandya and his all-round abilities. He maintained that if he starts bowling then Pandya could become a crucial part of the Test team.

“If he was bowling, then he would have been a part of the Test team. It is possible Hardik Pandya might have told the selectors not to consider him for the Test matches as he is not bowling fit and that he will only play in the ODIs and T20Is and that he will join back his family,” Sehwag said on the Sony Sports Network.

“But no doubt when he starts bowling, he will be a crucial part of the Test team. Because the manner in which he bats in ODI cricket or T20Is, imagine if he starts scoring those quick runs at No.6 or No.7 in Test cricket, India will be in a good position to win Test matches.”

READ| ‘He has got a life outside of cricket’, Steve Smith backs Virat Kohli’s decision of taking paternity leave

“There is an importance of scoring quick runs in Test cricket as well as you give more time to your bowling unit to dismiss the other team.”

India will play four Tests against Australia to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The first Test will be played with a pink ball and will start on December 17 in Adelaide.