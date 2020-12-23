India will come out firing, their batsmen will attack me once again: Australia spinner Nathan Lyon

Australia's Nathan Lyon, left center, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of India's Cheteshwar Pujara for 43 runs during their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia. (AP)

No Virat Kohli for the rest of the series, possibly no Mohammed Shami as well due to a fracture on his right wrist and then the humiliation of recording their lowest ever Test total a few days ago - India are battered and bruised going into the second Test against Australia in Melbourne with many expecting a one-sided contest in favour of the hosts. But premier Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon is not a believer of that notion. Lyon in fact expects India to comeback hard in the Boxing Day Test starting December 26.

Brushing India’s 36 all out as ‘one of those days’, Lyon said they are not expecting to go out and bowl India out for 50 again in the second Test.

“I don’t think it will be that difficult. You look at the quality of players in the Indian side and they have got some absolutely world class players throughout the whole squad,” Lyon told reporters on Wednesday.

“That was one of those days when nothing went right for them, and everything went right for us. We’ve all had them, it’s part of the game of cricket.

“We’re expecting them to come out firing and not have any scars from the other day. Cricket’s a new day, new game every time. I know we can’t expect to go and bowl them out for 50 again so we have to make sure we’re preparing well.”

Lyon was largely a spectator as pacemen Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc ripped through the Indian batting order in not much more than an hour last Saturday.

The 33-year-old said it was a privilege to be part of what he considered to be the best bowling attack in the world, even if it meant he was targeted by batsmen desperate for some relief from pace.

“India will try and attack me again,” he added.

“I think it’s one of their tactics to come after me, which is totally fine, I’m pretty used to it. It’s up to me to know when to attack and when to defend as well. It’s all fun and part of cricket, especially when you’re a little spin bowler.”

Notably, he likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane were quite positive against Lyon with Pujara using his feet almost every time the off-spinner tossed it up.

“It is going to be a big challenge for us again and we will start our preparation really well and make sure we are prepared to take on India again on (the) Boxing Day, it is going to be another big challenge for us,” added Lyon, who has 391 Test wickets to his credit.

