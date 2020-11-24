‘India will play five T20Is’ - Sourav Ganguly gives details of England home series

As India would be hosting England next year, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday revealed that there will a 5-match T20I series between both teams. He stated that it’s going to be a full-fledged tour of four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

There have been talks about Ahmedabad hosting the day-night Test against England. However, the complete itinerary is yet to be announced.

“England is touring India for four Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is, it is easy to have bilaterals as there are just two teams, we have to keep assessing the situation, a lot of people are talking about the second COVID wave, we have to be careful,” said Ganguly during a virtual presser.

The BCCI has in the last few years ensured that it plans the ODI and T20I series keeping in mind whether the next showpiece event is a 50-over event or a 20-over event. The five T20Is against England will be good preparation for Virat Kohli’s team for the upcoming T20 World Cup which is set to be played in India in October-November.

Ganguly also spoke about the next Indian Premier League season, stating that the board is trying to organize it in the country itself.

“We are trying to have the next IPL in India, it’s a tournament for India, I always tell people that they need to be here to see what IPL means to India,” said Ganguly.

When asked about the upcoming India-Australia series, Ganguly said, “Team is in Australia, they reached on November 11 (13), they will finish quarantine today, the team is in Australia, they will be starting cricket, Australia does not have a high number of COVID cases, boys are ready to get on to the field.”

India and Australia are set to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The first ODI will be played on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Skipper Virat Kohli will be playing just one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by BCCI.