Sections
Home / Cricket / Indian embassy is in touch with Anand, hoping he gets to return soon from Germany: Wife Aruna

Indian embassy is in touch with Anand, hoping he gets to return soon from Germany: Wife Aruna

The Chennai ace was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess and before he could return, the travel restrictions came calling in wake of the pandemic.

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:44 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chennai

Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Wife Aruna and son Akhil are eagerly awaiting a stranded Viswanathan Anand’s return from Germany but at the same time they understand that the government might first bring back people with “greater needs”.

The Chennai ace was in Germany to play in the Bundesliga chess and before he could return, the travel restrictions came calling in wake of the pandemic.

The chess legend’s wife is however relieved that the Indian embassy is in constant touch with him and he is doing fine.

He is presently staying near Frankfurt and has been doing among other things online commentary for the Candidates tournament which was called off mid-way due to the pandemic.



“We are hoping he returns soon. He is doing fine. It is an organised operation. The (Indian) embassy is in touch. There has to be flights first and there are many people with greater needs that need to be brought back first,” Aruna Anand told PTI on Thursday.

Though son Akhil stays in touch with Anand via video calls, she says there is nothing like having him around.

“Not having his dad around for the time being can’t be compensated... He is doing a lot of stuff but we have to be aware that the child is also going through a lot,” she added.

India has begun rescue operations for the past few weeks for citizens stranded in different parts of the world and with another rescue mission planned in a phased manner from today, the former world champion, who is currently playing in the Online Nations Cup would expect to get back to his homeland.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
May 08, 2020 00:09 IST
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
In Covid-19 crisis, France to aid India’s most vulnerable with 200 million euros
May 07, 2020 22:00 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

BJP MP seeks apology from Fadnavis over tweet on Shahu Maharaj
May 08, 2020 00:28 IST
SSC paper evaluation: Edu board talks to authorities, teachers about travel permissions
May 08, 2020 00:27 IST
Every other employee is watching adult content on office devices: Report
May 08, 2020 00:27 IST
BMC reserves civic school in Kurla under monsoon contingency plan for Mithi banks
May 08, 2020 00:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.