Indian women cricketers have made the country proud: Nita Ambani

Commenting on her support for women’s cricket, Nita Ambani said, “My heartiest congratulations to BCCI for organizing the Women’s T20 Challenge. This is a progressive step towards the growth of women’s cricket in India. I am delighted to offer my full support to this wonderful initiative.

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 17:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

File photo of President Ram Nath Kovind presenting the prestigious Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar award to Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) Reliance Foundation. (Arun Sharma/HT PHOTO)

Jio and Reliance Foundation Education and Sports For All (RF ESA) has come in as sponsor for the upcoming Women’s T20 Challenge. Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, on Sunday announced her support for women’s cricket in India as she also offered the cricket facility at Jio Cricket Stadium, Navi Mumbai, for women cricketers. The state-of-the-art Jio Cricket Stadium can be availed to conduct trials, camps and host competitive matches, throughout the year – all free of cost - by the national women’s team.

It was also announced that women cricketers can now benefit from the amenities for rehabilitation and sports science available at the reputed Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital & Research Centre in Mumbai.

India’s first woman representative at the International Olympic Committee, Nita Ambani, has been spearheading the emergence of multi-sport culture amongst Indian youth, especially girls.

Commenting on her support for women’s cricket, Nita Ambani said, “My heartiest congratulations to BCCI for organizing the Women’s T20 Challenge. This is a progressive step towards the growth of women’s cricket in India. I am delighted to offer my full support to this wonderful initiative. I have immense faith in the potential and capabilities of all our sportswomen.”

“Indian women cricketers have made the country proud with their outstanding achievements in ICC events over the last couple of years. Our aim is to ensure that we offer the best of infrastructure, training and rehab facilities to our girls. Players like Anjum, Mithali, Smriti, Harmanpreet and Poonam are great role models. I wish them and every member of the Indian women’s squad even greater success and glory in their journey ahead,” she added.

An extension of the IPL, the Women’s T20 Challenge will be played at Sharjah between three franchises - Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj respectively, starting from 4th November 2020.

