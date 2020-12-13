Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Indians vs Australia A live score, day 3 warm-up match

Indians vs Australia A live score, day 3 warm-up match

Indians vs Australia A live score: Follow live score and updates of India A vs Australia A warm-up match in Adelaide.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 09:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ndians vs Australia A live score, day 3 warm-up match

India A vs Australia A live score, day 3: Indians declared overnight to set Australia A a huge target of 473. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant slammed centuries and remained unbeaten on 104 and 103 respectively at stumps on day 2 to set India up for a big win. Now it will be up to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj to show their mettle with the pink ball on day 3 in Sydney.

Follow Indians vs Australia A live score day 3 here

Australia openers walk out: Marcus Harris and Joe Burns have made their way out into the centre. This could well be Australia’s opening pair in the first Test too in a few days’ time, explaining the value of this period of play for both sides.

Overnight declaration: India have decided to declare with their overnight score of 386 for 4. It’s over to India’s seamers now as Australia A need 473 to win.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indians vs Australia day-night warm-up game in Adelaide.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Don’t think people of Bengal will forgive Mamata: BJP’s Vijayvargiya
by Sunetra Choudhury
30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Farmers to intensify protest, threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament, tweets PM Modi
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
IND A vs AUS A live: Indians set 473-run target
by hindustantimes.com
Polling begins for 31 seats in the 6th phase of DDC elections in J&K
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Voting underway for sixth phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
by Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.