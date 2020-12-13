Indians vs Australia A live score, day 3 warm-up match

India A vs Australia A live score, day 3: Indians declared overnight to set Australia A a huge target of 473. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant slammed centuries and remained unbeaten on 104 and 103 respectively at stumps on day 2 to set India up for a big win. Now it will be up to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj to show their mettle with the pink ball on day 3 in Sydney.

Follow Indians vs Australia A live score day 3 here

Australia openers walk out: Marcus Harris and Joe Burns have made their way out into the centre. This could well be Australia’s opening pair in the first Test too in a few days’ time, explaining the value of this period of play for both sides.

Overnight declaration: India have decided to declare with their overnight score of 386 for 4. It’s over to India’s seamers now as Australia A need 473 to win.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indians vs Australia day-night warm-up game in Adelaide.