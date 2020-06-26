Inzamam slams PCB medical staff over handling of Covid-19 positive players

File photo of former Pakistan cricket chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq (C), former coach Mickey Arthur (L) and former captain Sarfraz Ahmed. (AFP)

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical staff for their treatment of the players who had tested positive for Covid-19. Speaking about the issue on his Youtube channel, Inzamam said that his sources have told him that the players’ calls were left unattended.

“My sources have told me that the PCB’s medical staff did not attend calls of these players for two days, which is a really bad attitude,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

“The players were sent home, I felt they should have been take care for. The players who have tested positive would have thought that PCB is not supporting them at this difficult time,” he added.

Several top players including Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz and Fakhar Zaman tested positive for Covid-19. A total of 10 out of the 29 selected for the England tour tested positive.

Hafeez’s case has now taken a mysterious turn after the veteran all-rounder claimed he has tested negative, followed by another positive test.

Inzamam asked PCB to take good care of the players else a situation like that of Hafeez’s might happen again.

“I would request the PCB to properly look after these players because if you don’t then incidents, like Hafeez getting himself tested privately, will happen,” Inzamam said.

“PCB should have kept these players [who tested positive] at the NCA, because there is enough space there, rather than telling them to self-isolate at their homes. They are our players and we need to look after them so that they can fully recover,” he added.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Test matches and three T20 internationals on their upcoming tour of England.