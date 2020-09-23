Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 202: Morris recovering from side strain, unlikely for game against KXIP

IPL 202: Morris recovering from side strain, unlikely for game against KXIP

Morris, who was bought for Rs 10 crore by RCB in a bid to strengthen its weak death bowling department, had also missed the team’s opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dubai

South Africa's Chris Morris. (AFP)

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris is unlikely to be available for Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday after suffering a side strain, the team’s Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson said.

“Chris Morris unfortunately picked up a slight side strain a few days ago, he would have played a huge role through the middle and death overs, his batting would have had a huge impact as well,” Hesson said in a video posted by on RCB’s Twitter handle.

“This does change the balance of our side, he is a three in one cricketer, he is not easy to replace and as a result, we had to change the structure of our side.

“Hopefully, Chris will come into consideration for selection in a game or two, we will continue to monitor him,” he added.

After a nightmarish 2019 season where they finished last, RCB began this year’s IPL campaign on a positive note, registering a 10-run victory over SRH.

