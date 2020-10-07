IPL 2020: ‘10.7 crores for 58 runs’ - Top five flops of the season

The Indian Premier League 2020 has crossed the halfway mark and we have witnessed some crazy moments so far this year. The league started with two Super Overs in the first week and several other close finishes. Despite IPL 2020 not being a run-fest, it is turning out to be the most exciting season so far with highly intense finishes in almost every game.

So far, 37 league games have been played, and Delhi Capitals are leading the IPL 2020 Points Table with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore following them. These three teams are almost certain to qualify for the play-offs. The remaining five teams are in contention for the fourth spot where Kolkata Knight Riders have a better chance of qualifying.

Several players haven’t lived up to the expectations and not being able to give the desired results their teams wanted. Here we are having a look at five of those players, who let the fans down with a string of bad performances.

Pat Cummins (KKR)

Australian spearhead Pat Cummins was snapped by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping amount of 15.5 crores. He has previously played for KKR in 2014 before moving to Delhi Capitals. In the nine games so far, he looked off-colour with the ball in hand and managed just three wickets so far at an economy of 8.42.

However, he has looked good with the bat with 126 runs at a strike rate of 161. He top-scored against Mumbai Indians with a fifty and rescued his team from a humiliating position. He hasn’t looked like the bowler he is at the international level.

Glenn Maxwell (KXIP)

Kings XI Punjab expressed their fondness for Glenn Maxwell in the auction and bought him for a big sum of 10.75 crores. Maxwell has played for KXIP previously and is a part of their folklore for his heroics in 2014. The all-rounder took his team side to the final of IPL 2014 singlehandedly by scoring huge runs. Everyone was expecting him to replicate the success he tasted when the last time IPL was played in UAE.

But to everyone’s surprise, Maxwell hasn’t hit a single six in the first nine league matches of the season. Moreover, he has an unthinkable strike rate below 100 for his 58 runs in the same period. His only wicket came against Royal Challengers Bangalore. In short, ‘Big Show’ turned into a ‘Big Flop’ in the IPL 2020.

Sheldon Cottrell (KXIP)

Sheldon Cottrell bought a name for himself when he sent down few salutes to Indian batsmen when West Indies was touring India before the auction of IPL 2020. Everyone loved his wicket-taking celebration more than his swinging deliveries upfront. Hence, he lured a buyer for himself in IPL in from of Kings XI Punjab, who paid 8.5 crores for his services.

Cottrell gave a few salutes at the start of the season but as the league progressed, salutes dried up. Eventually, he was dumped from the playing XI after six games. His four of the six wickets came in the first two games but managed just two in the last four. He was conceding runs at 8.8 runs per over.

Robin Uthappa (RR)

Robin Uthappa had been with Kolkata Knight Riders for a long time in the IPL but was released after last season. Rajasthan Royals showed immediate interest in him during the auction and grabbed him for 3 crores. He is a seasoned opener when it comes to IPL but hasn’t fared well this year. Uthappa has managed just 124 runs in seven games at a strike rate of 117. RR had great expectations from him but he hasn’t lived upon them so far in IPL 2020.

James Neesham (KXIP)

The Kiwi all-rounder is always in news for his tweets on the microblogging site. Kings XI Punjab instantly secured him for 50 lakhs. He got into the playing XI for three games, where he batted just once for his seven runs. With the ball, he has bowled 10 overs so far and has only a solitary wicket to show. Hence, he hasn’t lived up to expectations.