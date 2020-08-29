IPL 2020: 13 persons, including 2 players, test positive for Covid-19, says BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday informed through an official release that a total of 13 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in UAE for the IPL 2020. Two among these are players, the release stated.

BCCI’s official release comes just a day after several Chennai Super Kings members tested positive for Covid-19. On Saturday it was learnt that a second CSK player had tested positive. That news came just hours after the franchise informed on Twitter that senior CSK cricketer and former India all-rounder Suresh Raina has had to return home due to ‘personal reasons’ and would not take any further part in this season’s tournament, which is scheduled to begin from September 19.

Here is the full BCCI statement:

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE.

“Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme. Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff.

“13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team.

“As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols, testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season.”